Image copyright Wentworth Woodhouse Image caption The craftsmen's writing has been digitally enhanced in this picture so it can be read

A search is on for the descendants of three builders whose 190-year-old banter has been found in the roof of a stately home.

The hidden wisecracks were found during the £5m roof repairs at Wentworth Woodhouse, the country house near Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

They were written on a roof timber in 1830 by craftsmen repairing the area over the gilded state room.

Other craftsmen's marks have also been found during renovations of the house.

Wentworth Woodhouse was once Britain's largest private house.

In the latest find, builders Jack Falding, Jack Vickers and Jack Wragg had worked through a March cold snap and decided to boast about their drinking and poke fun at their boss, William Peak.

The inscription on the wood had faded in parts to the point where some words were illegible.

It reads: "This roof repaired March 1830 when it was cold and frosty

"Jack Falding Jack Vickers Jack Wragg they all liked drink but none to be had.

"The... name was William Peak and he had a belley like a... "

The trust, which now owns the Grade I listed mansion, is searching for the men's descendants.

Image copyright Wentworth Woodhouse Image caption A team of renovation experts working at the house uncovered the 190-year-old timber

Facilities manager Julie Readman said: "We think the three Jacks and William were carpenters and probably local.

"Since the 1700s many skilled tradespeople from South Yorkshire worked here.

"Many secretly left their mark in similar style."

The inscription was discovered by joiners Joe Hutchinson and Jack Richmond.

"They were excited to find a message from people who had done exactly the same job almost 200 years before," said senior site manager Andy Stamford.

Wentworth Woodhouse was built between 1725 and 1750 and its 600ft long Palladian East Front is wider than Buckingham Palace.

In April 2018, graffiti and handprints from craftsmen dating back more than 200 years were uncovered during renovation work at the house.

Image copyright PA Image caption Wentworth Woodhouse was built between 1725 and 1750 and its 600ft long Palladian East Front is wider than Buckingham Palace.

Image copyright PA Image caption The mansion was built by the Marquesses of Rockingham between 1725 and 1750

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.