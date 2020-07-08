Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Simone Hancock's family said: "Much love to our mum, nannan, daughter, sister and auntie"

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death in Sheffield has paid tribute to her.

Simone Hancock, 55, was found with fatal wounds in Ravenscroft Place on Saturday night, South Yorkshire Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she later died. A post-mortem examination showed she died from stab wounds.

Simone's family said: "Much love to our mum, nannan, daughter, sister and auntie."

The family are being supported by specially-trained officers, said the force.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information as the inquiry continues.

Kerry Taylor, 41, of Ravenscroft Place has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, said police.

