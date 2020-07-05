Woman dies after being found stabbed in Sheffield
A 55-year-old woman has died after being found with fatal stab wounds at an address in Sheffield.
Officers were called to Ravenscroft Place in the Richmond area at about 22:30 BST on Saturday to reports a woman had been stabbed.
Police said she was taken to hospital but died soon after. Her family is being supported by trained officers.
South Yorkshire Police said a man, 36, and a woman, 41, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers asked for anyone with information to contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.