Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds

A woman has been charged with assisting an offender after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Woodthorpe Road on 6 March.

South Yorkshire Police said Dina Aweimrin, 21, of Sheffield, was due to appear in court next month.

Aaron Johnson, 21, of Mawfa Crescent in Sheffield, and Ben Jones, 25, of no fixed abode, have previously been charged with murder.