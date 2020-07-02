Image copyright Family handout Image caption Isaiah Usen-Satchell was studying business at Leeds Trinity University at the time of his death

Twin brothers have been charged with murdering a teenager who died following a fight on New Year's Day.

Jacob and Isaac Mwanza, 19, appeared in court in connection with the death of Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, in Sheffield in the early hours of 1 January.

They are also accused of witness intimidation and criminal damage.

The brothers, of Rother View Road, Rotherham, were remanded in custody at Sheffield Magistrates' Court ahead of another appearance next week.

Police were called to St Aidan's Road in Sheffield at about 04:20 GMT on 1 January after reports of a fight involving a group of men.

Mr Usen-Satchell was found lying in the road with serious arm injuries.

The Leeds Trinity University business student was taken to hospital but died later that day.

A post mortem examination concluded he died of a slash wound to his wrist, police said.

Image caption Mr Usen-Satchell was fatally wounded near Norfolk Park in Sheffield

Two other men, aged 20 and 22, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police continue to seek witnesses or anyone with information.

