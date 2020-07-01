Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kimberley Smith died in hospital after being found unconscious in a house in Sheffield

A woman who died after being found unconscious at a house was "adored", her family have said in a tribute.

Kimberley Smith, 35, died after she was taken to hospital from a property in Pavilion Way, Sheffield, on Friday.

Detectives have appealed for help in piecing together her final movements. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Ms Smith's family described her as "a much adored mother, daughter, sister and loved one."

They requested "time to grieve in peace".

Police said they were awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of her death.

Ms Smith is understood to have left a property in Lilac Road, Firth Pa, then walked to Pavilion Way between 04:00 BST and 04:30 BST, police said.

Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "It is now our priority to build up a picture of exactly what happened between her leaving the Lilac Road address and paramedics being called at 8.25am."

