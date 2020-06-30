Image copyright Family Handout/South Yorkshire Police Image caption Stephen Riley, 43, died in hospital after being found stabbed on Friday

A man and a woman have been charged after a man was stabbed to death.

Stephen Riley, 43, was found injured in Darley Avenue, Barnsley at about 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest, police said.

Martyn Wilson, 37, of Monsal Crescent, Barnsley has been charged with murder and Julie Evans, 40, also of Monsal Crescent has been charged with assisting an offender.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

