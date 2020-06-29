A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.

The woman, 35, was found unconscious at an address in Pavilion Way at about 08.30 BST on Friday but died in hospital later that day.

The man, 22 from Sheffield, was arrested on Saturday and released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.

Identification of the body has been established but the force has not made public the woman's name.

Police were also awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, it added.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.