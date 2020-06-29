South Yorkshire devolution deal set for approval

Image copyright Geograph/JThomas/David Pickersgill/PA Image caption The leaders of Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham councils (pictured clockwise) have been working on a deal for devolution in the region for more than four years

South Yorkshire's devolution deal will be finalised in Parliament later, four years after it was first announced.

The county, under Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis, will have new powers and receive about £30m from Whitehall.

Local Government Minister Simon Clarke said the deal would "unlock real benefits for people across South Yorkshire".

Mr Jarvis said it would bring "significant transformations" across the county.

He added: "We have to make the most of the benefits devolution has to offer."

The order for the deal will be laid in Parliament after letters of agreement were submitted by the mayor and council leaders in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The deal is set to be approved and then the devolved money will be available, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The mayor will have power over transport, strategic planning and skills in the region, plus £900m over 30 years.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dan Jarvis has been MP for Barnsley Central since 2011

Mr Jarvis, who is also the MP for Barnsley Central, said: "We must make sure we make the most of the benefits devolution has to offer.

"It's dragged on for far too long and we have a generational opportunity for us in South Yorkshire to make a success of it."

Mr Clarke said: "I am delighted that we are today introducing an order to Parliament that, subject to its approval, will get the Sheffield City Region devolution deal over the line and unlock real benefits for people across South Yorkshire."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.