Murder inquiry sparked after fatal stabbing in Barnsley

  • 28 June 2020
Darley Avenue in Athersley Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Police were called to reports a man had been stabbed in Darley Avenue

A man has been stabbed to death in Barnsley, prompting a murder investigation.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Darley Avenue in the Athersley area just after 23:00 BST on Friday where the injured man was found.

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

The force said his family was being supported by officers and has urged anyone with information about the man's death to get in touch.

