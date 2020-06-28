Murder inquiry sparked after fatal stabbing in Barnsley
- 28 June 2020
A man has been stabbed to death in Barnsley, prompting a murder investigation.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Darley Avenue in the Athersley area just after 23:00 BST on Friday where the injured man was found.
The 43-year-old was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
The force said his family was being supported by officers and has urged anyone with information about the man's death to get in touch.