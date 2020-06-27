Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds in Sheffield on 6 March

A second man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield.

Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Woodthorpe Road on 6 March.

Aaron Johnson, 21, of Mawfa Crescent, Sheffield, appeared before city magistrates and was remanded in custody.

Ben Jones, 25, of no fixed abode, has previously been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

A 21-year-old woman from the city, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail.

