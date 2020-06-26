Image copyright Google Image caption Barnsley Council said it has suspended admissions at Cherry Trees Care Home

Five more women have been arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment or wilful neglect at a care home.

Police launched an investigation after pictures were shared of elderly residents suffering "suspected neglect" at the Cherry Trees home in Barnsley.

Barnsley Council has suspended admissions to the home.

Two women were also arrested on Wednesday. Police said the seven woman have been released under investigation and suspended from work.

Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said: "We continue to work closely with the home, and with Barnsley Council, and we are assured that the families of all their residents are being kept up to date with developments in this inquiry."

The images were believed to have been shared in a group chat used by some staff, with one photograph allegedly showing a 83-year-old woman upside down in a chair.

The home's owner Burlington Care has been contacted for comment.

