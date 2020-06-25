Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds in Sheffield on 6 March

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield.

Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Woodthorpe Road on 6 March.

South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested in Barlborough, Derbyshire.

On 12 March Ben Jones, 25, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

A 21-year-old woman from the city, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.