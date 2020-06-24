Image copyright Google Image caption The owners of Cherry Trees Care Home have been contacted for comment

A council has stopped admissions to a care home after two members of staff were arrested over photographs of residents suffering "apparent neglect".

An image showing a resident upside down in a chair was among pictures believed to have been shared by carers at the Cherry Trees home in Barnsley.

Barnsley Council said it was "saddened to hear these reports" and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Owners Burlington Care have been contacted for comment.

Images were allegedly shared in a group chat used by some staff, with the family of one photographed resident being left "heartbroken".

Shirley Duffy, who died in April aged 83, was pictured upside down in a chair. Her granddaughter Leanne Lunn said that seeing the image left her feeling "like she's passed away again".

Image copyright Leanne Lunn Image caption Photos showing Shirley Duffy upside down in a chair were shared online, her family said

Councillor Jenny Platts, spokesperson for adults and communities, said: "This is absolutely not the level of care and support that we expect for our most vulnerable residents, and it's not something that we will tolerate in Barnsley.

"I want to reassure the residents and their families that our social work staff are discussing the quality of care at Cherry Trees.

"We want to be assured that the quality of care provided is of the highest standard and, until that point, no further admissions will be made to Cherry Trees Care Home."

Two women who were arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker have been released under investigation, according to police.

The two carers have been suspended from work and the nursing home is working with police, the South Yorkshire force said.

The Care Quality Commission said it was aware of the police investigation and was working with the council "to ensure people are safe and well cared for".