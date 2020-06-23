Image copyright Google

Two carers have been arrested after photographs of care home residents suffering "apparent neglect" were shared online.

One woman, whose grandmother was a resident at the Cherry Trees home in Barnsley, said she saw a "heartbreaking" image showing her placed upside down in a chair.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed an investigation was under way.

Home owner Burlington Care has been asked for a comment.

Image copyright Leanne Lunn Image caption Shirley Duffy's smile "lit up a room", her granddaughter said.

Leanne Lunn said her late grandmother, Shirley Duffy, was one of those pictured.

An image showing the 83-year-old positioned upside down in a chair was among a number of pictures believed to have been shared in a group chat used by some staff at the home on Cherry's Road in Barnsley.

Mrs Duffy died following an illness relating to cancer in April.

Ms Lunn, 38, said: "That picture is absolutely heartbreaking and it's the last image we've ever had of our nanna.

"She loved to dance and sing. She was life and soul of the party and people adored her - her smile lit up a room. It's like she's passed away again."

Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge from South Yorkshire Police said: "Two carers have been arrested after images were circulated online showing apparent neglect in a Barnsley care home.

"The women, both from Barnsley, were arrested yesterday after police were alerted to the images posted on social media.

"The women were arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker and have now been released under investigation."

The nursing home was working with police, the force said, with the workers being suspended from work.

The Care Quality Commission had been notified, police added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.