Two people died when the car they were in hit a tree in Barnsley.

The crash happened about 01:00 BST on Sunday on Huddersfield Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire Police said.

Police and emergency services attended but both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward as inquiries continue, the force said.

