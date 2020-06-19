Image copyright Tobias’s Marathon Challenge Image caption Tobias is now using a race runner to complete a running marathon

A nine-year-old boy nicknamed Captain Tobias for his fundraising efforts during the lockdown has been congratulated by Boris Johnson.

The prime minister said Tobias Weller's efforts were "amazing" after he raised almost £130,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital and Paces School .

Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, used his walker to complete a marathon on his Sheffield street.

He has now started a new challenge to run the same distance using a frame.

Mr Johnson named Tobias as the latest person to receive his Points of Light award, which recognises people who are making a change in their community.

Image copyright Ruth Garbutt Image caption Tobias started his first challenge at the end of March

In a letter to Tobias, he said: "Every day I say thank you to someone in our country for doing something special by recognising them as a Point of Light.

"A few weeks ago I said thank you to Captain Sir Tom Moore for his fantastic fundraising feat. Today I want to thank you for yours.

"Walking a whole marathon during lockdown is amazing.

"You have raised a vast sum of money for Sheffield Children's Hospital and Paces School and you have inspired the whole country with your fortitude and brilliance."

'Chuffed to bits'

Tobias was inspired to do his original challenge by Capt Tom and received a message of congratulations from the 100-year-old national hero when his fundraising passed the £100,000 mark.

"I'm delighted to receive this award," Tobias said.

"I've enjoyed every moment of my marathon challenge and I'm chuffed to bits that I've raised so much money for my favourite charities, Sheffield Children's Hospital and Paces School."

Tobias completed the first 270m of his new challenge on Sunday morning, on the street outside his home.

The three-wheeled race runner has been supplied to him by charity CP Teens.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.