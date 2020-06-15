Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption South Yorkshire Police wants to trace and question the three men pictured

A man was attacked and punched in the face as a large group of men shouted racist abuse.

The man, who was with a 19-year-old girl, was walking past the Yates pub in Barker's Pool, Sheffield on Saturday evening when the assault happened.

South Yorkshire Police described it as a "racially aggravated assault" and have released pictures of three men they would like to question.

Two other men have been arrested and released on bail.

Police said the man was walking past the pub on Cambridge Street at about 18:00 BST when a large group of men began shouting racist remarks.

There was "an altercation" and the man was attacked and punched.

Insp Kevin Smith said: "This attack has left the victims extremely shaken and we need to make it very clear this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Sheffield or across South Yorkshire."

Appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognised the men pictured, Insp Smith added the force was continuing to carry out inquiries and was analysing CCTV footage.

Of the two arrested men, a 27 year old from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, and a 27 year old from Barnsley was arrested on suspicion of assault. They have both been released on bail.

