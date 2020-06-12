Image caption Army bomb disposal experts are on the scene in Grimethorpe

Up to 50 homes have been evacuated in a Yorkshire village after a bomb disposal team was called following the discovery of "suspicious items".

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the operation in Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire Police said.

A cordon is in place in Coronation Avenue after police officers executed a warrant at an address on the street.

The street and nearby Queens Road are both closed, police said.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

