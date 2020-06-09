Image copyright Various

Hedley Bishop and Jim Lambert run a local Facebook group where people showcase their pictures of Sheffield.

After noticing people were feeling down following weeks of being in lockdown, they asked followers of their page to send in their positive lockdown images.

Hundreds of people responded with photographs that have meant a lot to them over the past few weeks.

Here is a collection of some of those photographs taken between March and June.

A peaceful walk - Hedley Bishop

I'm a nurse so I've had harder work to do because of Covid-19. It's bothered me that I can't be in contact with my close friends and family.

I'm affected by Covid-19 all day at work and I'm hearing about coronavirus all day on the news.

It's become quite an isolated existence really but walking really helps me clear my head after a hard day at work.

It just helps me find some space away from all of the stuff that's going on.

Seeing my grandson - Judith Stewart

I'm working at the children's hospital so I'm very conscious that I mustn't have contact with anybody.

I had to drop something off at my son's house and when I got there, my grandson Isaac was there waving at me madly through the window.

I waved back and my daughter-in-law took the photo of us saying hello to each other.

I could hear him shouting 'granny, granny' through the window. To actually see him face-to-face, even though it was through the glass, was just magical.

Making scrubs for hospitals - Rachael Beer

My 15-year-old daughter decided she was going to make scrub bags for local hospitals. Staff put their dirty uniforms in these bags to stop the spread of any germs between work and home.

I'm extremely proud of her, she always thinks of other people and she's really kind-hearted.

I just think it shows that we can all come together in times of need and we can all do our own little bit to help others.

A bacon sandwich - Tone Maddison

It is just a bacon and egg sandwich.

I just appreciate the simple things. You can't argue with a bacon sandwich even when the world is falling to pieces.

I've been working as normal during lockdown, so you need something simple to keep you grounded.

A family video call - Joanne Ward

My daughter is a teacher and my mum, her grandma, is shielded because of Covid-19 and we wanted to do a family video call.

It took my mum a while to work out how to use Zoom and my daughter managed to capture the picture when she finally got it.

Lockdown has been really difficult because my dad's had a couple of hospital admissions and we've not been able to visit him.

It means a lot to be able to have these calls, we do regular quizzes now and we've all said that when lockdown is over, we're going to continue with these quizzes once a month.

My son having a good time - Steph Bailey

The picture is of my two-year-old Charlie at the reservoir and it's just him having a really good time.

It's been a little bit difficult because I'm still working from home, my boyfriend's been furloughed and we've got a 2-year-old to contend with. Keeping him occupied has been hard.

He is getting a little confused because his routine is all out of whack and he's been quite naughty as well. But he's been really good when we've been able to go out.

To see him happy, obviously makes me happy.

Photographing deer - Michaela Oates

I'm someone that likes to go out at the weekend and visit different places but most of all I've missed seeing my family. So yes, I've found lockdown really hard.

I love my photography and I take my camera with me wherever I go. I've been referred to as a young, female version of David Attenborough by friends but I wouldn't go that far.

I'm looking forward to when Doncaster Wildlife Park, Twycross Zoo and Chester Zoo are open again.

Hearts in the window - Julie Finch

My two children and I have got into a routine of making art for our front window every week.

It gave us more chance to talk, we'd spend that time together, we would just be doing that task and everything else would stop. I was just sat doing that one thing with them.

It's of the happier memories of lockdown and I think we're going to carry on doing it in the future.

