A man found seriously injured outside a house in Barnsley, following a suspected assault, has died.

The 32-year-old was found on Houghton Road in Thurnscoe on Friday evening.

He has not been formally identified and police said the investigation was being treated as a murder inquiry.

Two men, aged 36 and 34, and two boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been bailed. Another man, aged 35, remains in police custody.

