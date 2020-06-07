Doncaster house death: Man charged with woman's murder
- 7 June 2020
A man has been charged with murdering woman found fatally injured at a house in Doncaster.
The 26-year-old victim, who has not yet been formally identified, died from her injures after being found at a property on Dryden Road in Balby at about 23:30 BST on Friday night.
Terence Papworth, 45, formerly of Dryden Road, has been charged with her murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.