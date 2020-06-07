Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found fatally injured at a house in Dryden Road, Balby

A man has been charged with murdering woman found fatally injured at a house in Doncaster.

The 26-year-old victim, who has not yet been formally identified, died from her injures after being found at a property on Dryden Road in Balby at about 23:30 BST on Friday night.

Terence Papworth, 45, formerly of Dryden Road, has been charged with her murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.