Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found fatally injured at a house in Dryden Road, Balby

A woman found injured at a house in Doncaster has died, sparking a murder investigation.

The victim was found at a property on Dryden Road in Balby at about 23:30 BST on Friday night.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the woman in her 20s was found with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The woman's family has been informed and formal identification is expected in the coming days, the force added.