Image copyright Roger K Moore / Geograph Image caption Opposition councillors are calling for virtual meetings to be reinstated by Barnsley Council

A council has not held virtual meetings during lockdown over fears hackers showing pornographic material could hijack them.

Councillors have questioned Barnsley Council's chief executive Sarah Norman on how the authority has handled meetings.

Ms Norman said the platform Zoom had seen "very unpleasant pornographic invasions".

Opposition councillors are calling for virtual meetings to be reinstated.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, independent councillor Jake Lodge and Liberal Democrat group leader Hannah Kitching wrote to Ms Norman requesting the full return of meetings saying the "democratic process should continue in full".

Ms Norman responded and said Zoom was unsuitable to hold council meetings.

She wrote: "Significant challenges remain with holding meetings with larger numbers of participants and I do not believe Zoom is a suitable medium to use until we can be totally assured that the very unpleasant pornographic invasions that a number have users have experienced have been unequivocally addressed."

Ms Norman also claimed in her letter that Microsoft Teams, the council's preferred provider, is unmanageable for large meetings and that they will try to get things running again by September.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Zoom has been used in Parliament for debates and meetings

Mr Lodge described the response as "astounding".

"It feels like they are hiding behind IT issues in order to avoid scrutiny, democracy and proper governance," he said.

"This simply isn't acceptable. We don't care what technology they use, be it Zoom or Teams or something else, but we need to re-instate full council meetings as soon as possible."

Zoom has been used to hold meetings and debates in Parliament during the lockdown.

There have been a number of reports of so called "Zoombombings" where meetings are attacked by uninvited guests who join and share pornography.