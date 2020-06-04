Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michelle Morris suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died three days later

Three people arrested for assaulting a woman who died from head injuries have been rearrested on suspicion of her murder.

Michelle Morris, 52, was injured at a property on Ramskir View in Stainforth, Doncaster, on 24 May.

Two men, aged 33 and 47, and a 24-year-old woman were held on suspicion of assault at the scene and later released under investigation.

They were rearrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, police said.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 15:00 BST and Ms Morris was taken to hospital, where she died three days later.

