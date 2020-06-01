Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Fleetwood manager Joey Barton was due to go on trial on Monday accused of pushing Daniel Stendel at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium in April 2019

The trial of a football boss who allegedly assaulted another manager has been delayed because of coronavirus and the football season.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton, 37, was due to go on trial on Monday.

He is accused of pushing Barnsley's then-manager Daniel Stendel after a match in April 2019.

The trial was initially adjourned because of Covid-19 and has now been rearranged again for June 2021 to avoid clashing with the football season.

Mr Barton, a former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder, was charged following the incident in the tunnel at Oakwell Stadium after a League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood ended in a 4-2 victory for Barnsley.

German manager Mr Stendel was said to be left with a damaged tooth.

At an earlier hearing Mr Barton pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

'No-one's fault'

The Fleetwood Town manager - also a former England international - was excused from Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, where the new provisional trial date was fixed for 7 June 2021.

Barristers said having the trial during the football season could cause "difficulties" for both Mr Barton and Mr Stendel, who is now manager of Scottish side Hearts.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said the delay was "no-one's fault", but because of the current Covid-19 national emergency.

He added it was unfortunate to have such an "enormous" delay but the new date was "realistic" as it would not be a priority once trials are resumed after lockdown.