Image copyright SYFR Image caption The effect on moorland wildlife has been "devastating", said the fire service

Fire crews are still tackling a moorland fire in a peat bog in South Yorkshire that has now been burning for more than 10 days.

The blaze on Hatfield Moors near Doncaster is "under control" and crews are working to fully extinguish it, said South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The service has asked people not to use barbecues to prevent further wildfires.

Firefighters are expected to be at the "deep-seated" fire for several more days, it said.

The cause of this incident is not yet known, the fire service said.

A helicopter has been ferrying water from nearby lakes to douse hot spots.

Firefighters have divided the area into sections and are working through each one so "the deep-seated fire is fully extinguished and does not reignite", it added.

Image copyright SYFR Image caption High volume pumps and specialist advisors have also been brought in to fight the fire

Stewart Nicholson, from the fire service, said: "People visiting the countryside in South Yorkshire should leave barbecues at home and dispose of cigarettes safely to prevent further incidents like this one."

Hatfield Moors, along with Thorne, Goole, and Crowle Moors, forms part of the The Humberhead Peatlands.

The habitat is home to rare species including the nightjar and hobby birds, adders, trees and plants including wild cranberries, bog moss and cotton grasses, according to the fire service.

Wildlife rescued during the fire included a roe deer kid that was revived with oxygen.

The peatlands are part of the largest lowland peat bogs complex in the UK, according to Natural England.

