Sheffield Council has apologised for missing a planning deadline to stop a 5G mast being put up in the city.

The authority has 56 days from receiving a planning application to decide whether to approve or refuse it.

If the applications had been processed by the deadline, the mast at Rustlings Road would have been rejected, said Sheffield Council.

Two masts at Greenhill Parkway and Archer Road in south Sheffield would have been approved.

Applicants Cornerstone & Vodafone Ltd can now go ahead and build all three masts by "deemed consent", the council said, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But the authority said it has told Cornerstone & Vodafone that Rustlings Road was "an inappropriate site" for a 5G mast, and said it was "actively working" on alternatives.

