A live mortar shell has been blown up by the Army after it was found on moorland by a fell runner.

The runner came across the device on Bank Holiday Monday in Langsett, South Yorkshire.

Mountain rescue teams along with police and the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal experts dealt with the find.

The device was found to be a live explosive, left over from World War Two when the area was used as a shooting range, the Army said.

Posting on their Facebook page Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said: "Two of our team members who have good knowledge in this area went to investigate and confirmed the fell runner's findings were correct."

They said RLC confirmed it was left over from the shooting range during World War Two.

"The area was prepared for a controlled explosion of the shell resulting in quite a bang," they added.

People who find anything similar around Langsett Reservoir that looks suspicious are advised to call the police.

