Image caption Bert Vincent said he was "completely overwhelmed" after receiving more than 700 cards

A man has received more than 700 cards after an appeal for people to help celebrate his 100th birthday.

Bert Vincent faced celebrating his centenary isolated from his family at a care home in South Yorkshire due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But following an appeal, cards have arrived from around the world, including messages from the Queen and the prime minister.

Mr Vincent said he was left "humbled" by the response.

"I've never known a day like it," he said.

"I am completely overwhelmed by it. I can't thank people enough."

One message was from an eight-year-old boy from Germany, who shares the same birthday as Mr Vincent.

Louise Nelson, manger of Eboracum House in Barnsley, said cards had arrived from Europe, Australia and the USA in time for his birthday on Sunday.

"His family has watched him opening cards through the window," she said.

"It's made him quite emotional with the number of cards he received."

Ms Nelson said they were going to hold a party with the other residents.

Mr Vincent served in World War Two and took part in the D-Day landings in 1944. He received the Legion D'Honneur medal for bravery from the French government.

He grew up in Somerset, but moved to South Yorkshire after joining the army.