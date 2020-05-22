Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Two men have been remanded in custody by magistrates following Paul Crossley's death

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a man who died following a fight in Sheffield.

Victim Paul Crossley, aged 53, was found with a fatal head injury, in Longley Hall Way last Friday.

Sean Holt, aged 43 and Richard Ferrie, aged 44, both of Longley Hall Way, Sheffield, appeared before the city's magistrates' court.

The two men are due to appear before the city's crown court next Tuesday.

Mr Crossley, 53, was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing into his death.

Witnesses of the fight, which happened between 21:00 and 22:00 BST on Friday 15 May, is urged to contact police.

