Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police have thanked the local community for their support following Paul Crossley's death

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died following reports of a fight in Sheffield.

Paul Crossley was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of a group of men fighting on Longley Hall Way last Friday.

Mr Crossley, 53, was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Tuesday morning.

Two men, 43 and 44, have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Investigations are continuing into Mr Crossley's death.

Anyone who saw what happened, between 21:00 and 22:00 BST on Friday 15 May, is asked to get in touch with police.

