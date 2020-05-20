Image copyright WYFRS Image caption The South Yorkshire fire service could be on site for a "few more days"

Fire crews have spent more than 48 hours tackling a moorland fire in a peat bog in South Yorkshire.

About 25 firefighters are still at the blaze is on Hatfield Moors near Doncaster.

The cause is unknown and it is "always difficult to tell" with this type of fire, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters will be at the peatland "probably for a few more days", it added.

Drone footage of the fire has been used to help in tackling the blaze.

"People should be super careful when out and about especially on moorlands.

"Please don't take disposable barbeques up there on walks, be careful with cigarette ends and don't leave litter and rubbish lying around", the fire service said.

Hatfield Moors, along with Thorne, Goole, and Crowle Moors, forms part of the The Humberhead Peatlands.

The peatlands are part of the largest lowland peat bogs complex in the UK, according to Natural England.

The bogs have been under restoration since commercial peat extraction stopped at the site in 2003.

