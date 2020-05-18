Boy, 14, walks marathon after brain surgery
A boy who was told he may never walk again after falling ill with a rare brain infection has walked the length of a marathon in six days for charity.
Ben Mattocks, 14, took his first steps six weeks ago following extensive physiotherapy after he fell ill in January, his mother Lucy Wren said.
He had two operations and spent 10 weeks in Sheffield Children's Hospital.
The teenager wanted to "give something back" and has raised more than £1,600 for The Children's Hospital Charity.
Ben, from Doncaster, underwent a craniectomy to remove part of his skull and relieve pressure on his brain after contracting the infection, which was triggered by a bout of sinusitis.
Ms Wren said her son had "faced the possibility of spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair".
"He has faced some very dark and difficult times over the last few months but has overcome every hurdle that has stood in his way," she said.
"Ben was a very active child, attending the gym five times a week and he loved to play sport, everything from swimming to football.
"The change was so sudden. It was heartbreaking seeing him not able to move or respond to us."
She said Ben had a "long and difficult journey" to regain his movement, but received support from the speech, language and physiotherapy teams at the hospital, which continued over video calls at home due to the lockdown.
"He is an inspiration to us all."
Ms Wren described the hospital staff as "angels in disguise" and said the care was "outstanding".
The Children's Hospital Charity described the treatment as "life-saving" and said: "To walk a marathon so soon after his treatment is an incredible achievement.
"We're really thankful to Ben, his family and everyone who generously supported his challenge in these difficult times."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.