Murder arrest after man found dead in Sheffield
- 16 May 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 49-year-old who died in Sheffield on Friday.
Emergency services attended a flat in Gell Street, Broomhall, at about 05:00 BST following reports of a man who was unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination would take place later.
A 51-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
