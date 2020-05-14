Image copyright Spires Foodbank Image caption Spires Foodbank now serves more than 360 a week

The number of people using a foodbank in Sheffield has gone up more than 1,000% since lockdown began, its organisers have said.

Spires Foodbank in Arbourthorne served about 30 people a week pre-lockdown, but now serves more than 360, according to Andru Keel.

He said food bills have rocketed because people are eating more at home.

Mr Keel said: "It's tough times. We want to always have a smile on our face but it is a tough situation.

"We have families very much reliant upon free school meals and things, and because kids aren't in school there isn't that.

"So a lot of families are all at home and eating more - the cost mounts up really quickly."

'Astounding' rises

Mr Keel said there has also been a rise in donations to the foodbank, including a weekly delivery from Sheffield City Council.

Labour councillor Ben Miskel said other foodbanks in the city had seen similar increases, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In January, February and March combined S2 Foodbank handed out seven tonnes of food to 1,021 people.

But in April alone it supported 1,970 people with 15 tonnes of food.

Mr Miskell said: "It's absolutely astounding. It's gone up significantly and it's probably gone up again since April."

