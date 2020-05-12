Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Yousif Thabet, 21, died when the car he was driving overturned in Rotherham on Saturday night

A family has paid tribute to a "loving and caring" man who was killed when his car hit a garden wall and flipped over.

Yousif Thabet, 21, was driving the car which landed on its roof after the crash on Bawtry Road, Rotherham on Saturday.

His death has left an "unfillable void", his family said, adding that he would be "dearly missed by all who knew him".

A passenger - a 20-year-old man - remains in hospital.

In a statement, Mr Thabet's relatives said: "Yousif was the most loving and caring individual you could have come across.

"An infectious smile that would light up the darkest room, and a role model to those who were blessed to know him."

South Yorkshire Police said officers were trying to trace the occupants of a white car that was reportedly seen near Mr Thabet's car shortly before the crash.

The force also appealed for dashcam footage.

