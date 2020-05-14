Coronavirus: Staff 'saved lives' by moving into Doncaster care home
Workers have been praised for managing to stop an outbreak of coronavirus in their care home by spending all of lockdown living with residents.
Nine staff members moved in to Anchor House in Doncaster full-time in March to reduce the risk of infecting the 21 vulnerable residents.
Manager Karen Greaves said the efforts meant the home was "Covid-free".
Sue Riley, whose mother-in-law is cared for at the home, said staff had "undoubtedly saved lives".
More than 9,700 care home residents across the UK have died amid the pandemic.
Ms Greaves, 58, said the home had effectively been locked down since 24 March with staff members staying put and no visitors allowed.
Her 13-year-old granddaughter has also joined the lock-in as well as the teenage son of a member of staff.
Several employees are living in the upstairs of the building while Ms Greaves and her granddaughter have turned the basement into their living quarters.
She said: "She may not be in school but she is learning so much and is helping take the residents' temperatures every day."
Ms Greaves said staff had made big sacrifices but everyone was "quite content and living in a bubble" and keeping in touch with family using video messaging.
She added: "All our residents and staff are healthy and well but obviously we are all missing the people we have left behind at home."
Ms Greaves said relatives were able to visit family members by staying outside and speaking through the windows.
She said they were now looking at replacing staff with another team as workers were "absolutely exhausted".
Ms Riley praised staff for their "amazing dedication and commitment".
She said: "One young carer in particular said to us a while back she hadn't seen her son for 39 days, which just hit home really with us."
