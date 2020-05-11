Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Care home manager Nicola Richards says homes need financial help with staffing and extra PPE costs

A care home boss says she fears they are facing a "three-wave tsunami" that could destroy the social care sector unless the government steps in to help.

Nicola Richards, director of Palms Row Health Care in Sheffield, said the sector was "on a cliff edge", with homes across the UK facing closure.

She said homes were spending £38.6m a week extra in total on Covid-19 costs.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it had provided £3.2bn to deal with "impact of the pandemic".

The cash has been provided to local authorities to support services, including adult social care, but Ms Richards says she has not had help with extra costs including staffing and PPE.

Care provider Palms Row Health Care operates three sites in Sheffield - Newfield, Westbourne and Northfield.

She said 18 residents died in coronavirus outbreaks at two of her three homes, and 60 residents had tested positive. The three homes can accommodate up to 200 residents in total.

Ms Richards said the sector was at risk unless the money was ring-fenced for care homes.

She said assurances had to be given by ministers regarding continued funding despite a fall in occupancy in many homes as a result of coronavirus.

She also said the government should publish a long-overdue green paper on social care.

Ms Richards said: "Care homes provide a vital national service and instead of being fully resourced we are facing a three-wave tsunami which could destroy the sector.

She added: "We're on a cliff edge. The sector that's been hit the hardest, ultimately is the one that's most at risk now."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The government is working around-the-clock to make sure the adult social care sector in England is getting the support they need to tackle the pandemic on the frontline and continue to deliver quality care to our most vulnerable.

"We have launched a comprehensive action plan and provided £3.2bn to local authorities to help them deal with the impacts of the pandemic on public services, including adult social care."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.