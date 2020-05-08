Image copyright Google Image caption A 53-year-old was injured at an address on Club Garden Road

Four men have been injured in two separate shootings in Sheffield.

Police were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave in the early hours after shots were fired at a group of men. Three of them were taken to hospital.

A 53-year-old man was then shot in the arm and leg at an address in Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at about 02:00 BST.

None of the men's injuries are thought to be life-threatening. Police have stepped up patrols in the areas.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson said: "I understand the concern that incidents like these cause within the local community, and I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing all we can to build up a picture of the circumstances surrounding both of these incidents.

"The investigations are in their very early stages but please know that our enquiries are progressing at pace and we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public."

