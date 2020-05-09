Image copyright PA Media Image caption Many villagers have yet to return to Fishlake, near Doncaster, after it was hit by flooding six months ago

Six months after floods that devastated Fishlake in South Yorkshire, many villagers have yet to return home with the recovery effort hit by coronavirus.

The village, near Doncaster, was evacuated in November after the nearby River Don burst its banks with about 160 homes and businesses flooded.

Some residents have been spending lockdown away from home or in caravans.

There has been criticism of insurance companies and some homes are still not completely dried out.

Image caption Joanne Ambler is working from home while living in a caravan due to the coronavirus crisis

Heavy rain during the winter caused flooding across the north of England and the Midlands with South Yorkshire badly hit, particularly Fishlake.

Since the floods, mental health nurse Joanne Ambler has been living in a caravan on her drive - and the coronavirus crisis means she now has to work there too.

"The house is ready but here's no kitchen, no carpets, no furniture and obviously the shops are closed so you can't go buy any," she said.

"You've no choice, you've got to get on with it, I'm a firm believer there's always somebody worse off than yourself, we may not be in the house but we're in the caravan, we're here on the doorstep."

Image caption The Liddles still do not know when they will be able to move back into their home

After an eight week wait for insurers to remove the contents of their flooded home, work finally began on Dave and Sandra Liddle's property.

However, the work has been put on hold because of the lockdown restrictions and they said they were "resigned" to staying another three months in the nearby town of Thorne.

Mr Liddle said: "Once they got started it was going very well and then the coronavirus lockdown and everything just stopped.

"We're just in limbo, same as everybody else at the moment."

Image caption Pam Webb managed to get Truffle Lodge spa back open in January only to close again when the lockdown came into force

Pam Webb became one of the public faces of the Fishlake floods, memorably breaking down in tears on TV after learning she was not covered by insurance.

She worked throughout the Christmas period to get her spa hotel back up and running in the New Year.

However, Ms Webb admitted to having "a little cry" after closing her doors when the lockdown came into force in March.

She said: "You cannot help feeling worried - will the business survive this second closure so soon after the closure brought about due to the floods?"

Ms Webb said the village was committed to supporting each other "just like we did during the floods", using the support groups established during that time.

Image caption St Cuthberts church remained open to villagers dealing with the aftermath of the flooding until it was forced to close in March

Church warden Peter Pridham said villagers had been continuing to clean up Fishlake while on their daily exercise, picking up flood litter from the river banks while continuing to uphold social distancing guidelines.

Mr Pridham said: "As far as I know the village has so far escaped any Covid-19 related deaths, but it is not a pretty picture, what has happened here will undoubtedly affect the character of the village for many years to come."

He also highlighted the problems people have been having with insurance companies and said this was having a "significant" effect on morale.

Labour MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, said he had been working with constituents throughout the coronavirus crisis to try to get them back in their homes as soon as possible.

"I am incredibly sorry for what so many people are still going through," he said. "The floods were bad enough but I'm afraid some of the insurance companies have been too slow and too penny pinching.

"Yes, it's been made worse by the Covid lockdown, which has necessarily delayed the work, but in too many cases my constituents haven't been treated fairly."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.