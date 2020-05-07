Image copyright Google Image caption The girl and man were walking along Selby Road in Doncaster when they were hit, police said

A four-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man were hurt when a quad bike was "deliberately" driven at them.

Police said the family members were walking on Selby Road in Askern, Doncaster, when they were hit by the rider at about noon on Tuesday.

Two quad bikes, thought to be involved in the incident, were seized in police raids in the Highfields and Adwick areas on Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with what happened.

South Yorkshire Police said both the girl and the man suffered minor injuries.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

