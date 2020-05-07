Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Five people have been arrested on suspicion of Stafford Garner's murder

The family of a man who was murdered has praised medical staff who went "above and beyond" with his treatment in the three days before he died.

Stafford Garner, 46, died after being found injured at his flat in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley.

Despite coronavirus crisis pressures nurses at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital did "everything they could for him", said sister Cassandra Houghton.

Father-of-three Mr Garner was found with fatal head injuries on 2 April.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

Talking about the nurses who treated her brother, Ms Houghton said despite the pandemic family members wearing PPE were able to be at his side.

"Even though they were so stretched and knew there was no hope, they did everything they could for him and our family," she said.

Ms Houghton is now fundraising for Sheffield Hospitals Charity as well as Victim Support.

She said while her brother was in an induced coma in intensive care, staff managed to make it possible to put a phone next to him so the family could speak to him.

Then when his breathing tube was removed, Ms Houghton's sister was given full PPE to allow her to be by his side.

Mr Garner was later moved to another part of the hospital, which meant relatives could spend time with him in his final hours.

'Amazing people'

She said: "We are so grateful for how they did their best for Stafford and the care they gave us when they were already so stretched and tired because of the virus.

"He could have easily have fallen through the cracks but he didn't.

"From making that phone call that we didn't think was possible, to constantly keeping in touch with us and looking after my sister when she was there.

"Such an amazing set of people, to who we are eternally grateful for their love and compassion."

