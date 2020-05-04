Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Victoria Woodhall was an operating department practitioner and was said to be "always helping others"

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife who worked in an operating theatre.

Victoria Woodhall, 31, worked at Rotherham General Hospital and died after being stabbed at Windsor Crescent in Middlecliffe, Barnsley on 29 March.

Her husband, Craig Woodhall, formerly of Windsor Crescent, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court.

No pleas were entered and Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Mr Woodhall would appear for another hearing on 19 June.

Mr Woodhall appeared in court via video link and was remanded in custody with a trial date provisionally fixed for 28 September.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Woodhall, 31, had died from multiple stab wounds.

Tributes were paid to the operating department practitioner by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust following her death.

Angela Wood, chief nurse at the trust, said: "She was a cherished and much-loved colleague working in our operating theatres."

