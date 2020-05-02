Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Stafford Garner suffered a head injury on 2 April and died in hospital three days later

A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who suffered a head injury at his home.

Stafford Garner, 46, was found at his property on Monsal Street in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on 2 April and he died in hospital three days later.

The 56-year-old man has been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.

Four other men, aged 28, 29, 31 and 41, have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and have also been bailed.

Det Insp Rob Platts said he still wanted to hear from anyone who may hold information about how Mr Garner's death.

He added: "We appreciate that many people will have been indoors due to the government guidance around the pandemic, but we'd like to hear from anyone who knew Mr Garner or anyone who lived locally who may have heard or seen anything suspicious."

