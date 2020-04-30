Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Xiangyu Li was found unconscious on Union Street on 24 March

A 25-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found unconscious in Sheffield city centre last month.

Xiangyu Li, 26, was found with head injuries on Union Street on 24 March. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics to save him.

Yongqi Liang of Broomhall Street, Sheffield has been remanded into custody charged with murder.

He will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Friday.

