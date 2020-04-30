Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Care Quality Commission inspectors said the trust did not always provide consistently safe care

A health and social care trust has been rated as inadequate by inspectors who have recommended it be placed in special measures.

An inspection team from the Care Quality Commission said the services at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust had deteriorated.

The last inspection in 2018 said the services required improvement.

The trust said it was very disappointed and committed to reversing the outcome and getting back to a rating of "good".

Safety and leadership of the trust, which provides mental health services, learning disability and substance misuse services across the city, was described as inadequate.

Inspectors said that not all services and inpatient wards were safe, clean and fit for purpose.

They said dormitory accommodation remained in place on inpatient wards, there had been several sexual safety incidents and patients continued to smoke on the acute wards.

Inspectors, who carried out their assessments between 7 January and 5 February, said the trust did not always provide consistently safe care.

The independent regulator of health and social care in England inspection team added: "There were some pockets of culture within the organisation which was not caring and compassionate."

The report concludes: "On the basis of this report, the Chief Inspector of Hospitals is recommending the trust be placed into special measures."

Jan Ditheridge, the newly appointed chief executive, said "We are very sorry that our rating has fallen well below our own expected standards and those of the CQC.

"However, even in the short time I have been in post it is obvious to me that we have already improved, we will improve further and we will get back to a good rating."

The trust added: "Since the [inspection] visit, the trust has focused on the urgent concerns relating to quality and safety, and is confident that they can demonstrate significant improvement."

