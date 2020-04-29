Image copyright Google Image caption The Pitsmoor Hotel in Sheffield has been issued with a prohibition order by the police and council

Police found drinkers hiding in cupboards when they raided a pub allegedly breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Officers went to the Pitsmoor Hotel in Sheffield on Friday following reports from members of the public that it was still serving customers.

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council issued a prohibition order forcing it to shut.

Police said the pub's alcohol licence is now under review.

John O'Malley, Liquor Licensing Manager at South Yorkshire Police, said: "On Friday night, officers attended the premises and found a number of people hiding in cupboards, the pub was clearly still open for business.

"What makes this more significant, is that the licence holder has already been served a prohibition notice under the legislation for another premise, The Staffordshire Arms on Sorby Street.

"Licences for both venues are now under review by ourselves and Sheffield City Council, so there could be long-term implications for these businesses."

Last month, the government ordered the closure of pubs, restaurants and other businesses in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Under the legislation, owners commit an offence if they remain open and can be given a prohibition notice and fined.

Owners can be prosecuted if the prohibition notice is broken with magistrates able to impose potentially unlimited fines.