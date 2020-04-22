Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption South Yorkshire Police Federation said Pc Matt Lannie was popular, funny and loved his job

Colleagues have paid tribute to a "popular and funny" police motorcyclist who died in a crash.

PC Matt Lannie, 40, was on duty when his marked bike collided with a blue Toyota Avensis in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, on Tuesday.

Steve Kent, of South Yorkshire Police Federation, said he was "a friend to many" on the force and "loved his job in the roads policing group".

Chief Constable Stephen Watson said PC Lannie "would be greatly missed".

Mr Lannie was pronounced dead soon after the collision on Nether Lane at about 13:00 BST.

South Yorkshire Police said he had been responding to reports of a car which failed to stop at the time.

Mr Watson said: "It is with great sadness that we today pay tribute to serving officer, PC Matt Lannie, who died in the line of duty.

"Dreadful events such as these serve to remind us of the great dangers that police officers confront every day in order to keep us all safe."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Police Federation said the 'police family' was in mourning after PC Lannie's death

Image caption The crash happened on Nether Lane in Ecclesfield

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver of the Toyota, a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The saddest news. Deeply tragic and my thoughts are with the family of this distinguished officer."

Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.