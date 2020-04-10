Image copyright NHS Image caption Mr Chambers will turn 100 in July

A 99-year-old war veteran has left hospital fit and well after recovering from coronavirus.

Nurses at Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, made a socially-distanced "guard of honour" for Albert Chambers as he left.

Mr Chambers, who will be 100 in July, was admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a fall but then developed symptoms of Covid-19.

He was transferred to Tickhill where he was given oxygen and recovered.

Mr Chambers was a Cold Stream Guard who at one time helped to protect Buckingham Palace.

He was wounded in World War Two and spent three years as a prisoner in a war camp, and said: "I survived that!"

He thanked nurses for the treatment he received when he left hospital, saying: "It couldn't have been better."

His grandson, Stephen Gater, 49, from Wokingham, said his favourite food had kept him going through the illness, which is Marks & Spencer strawberry trifle.

Stephen said: "My grandad is amazing. He's pretty incredible. He's not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he's won the battle with Coronavirus."

Paige Lax, a nurse who helped to care for him, said: "Albert has been a wonderful patient. He's fought to get better.

"He wanted to get back home. He's pretty amazing."

