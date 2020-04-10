Coronavirus: War veteran Albert Chambers recovers from Covid-19
A 99-year-old war veteran has left hospital fit and well after recovering from coronavirus.
Nurses at Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, made a socially-distanced "guard of honour" for Albert Chambers as he left.
Mr Chambers, who will be 100 in July, was admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a fall but then developed symptoms of Covid-19.
He was transferred to Tickhill where he was given oxygen and recovered.
More stories from around England
Mr Chambers was a Cold Stream Guard who at one time helped to protect Buckingham Palace.
He was wounded in World War Two and spent three years as a prisoner in a war camp, and said: "I survived that!"
He thanked nurses for the treatment he received when he left hospital, saying: "It couldn't have been better."
His grandson, Stephen Gater, 49, from Wokingham, said his favourite food had kept him going through the illness, which is Marks & Spencer strawberry trifle.
Stephen said: "My grandad is amazing. He's pretty incredible. He's not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he's won the battle with Coronavirus."
Paige Lax, a nurse who helped to care for him, said: "Albert has been a wonderful patient. He's fought to get better.
"He wanted to get back home. He's pretty amazing."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.